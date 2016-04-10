Home / News / Oktoberfest dinner set

Oktoberfest dinner set

Tue, 10/04/2016 - 11:59am admin

First Christian Church, located at 420 Catherine St. in Metropolis, is planning on having an Oktoberfest dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The menu includes: brats, wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut, German potato salad, 7-layer salad, green beans, pickled beets and dill pickles, homemade white and rye breads, and for dessert, pretzels, black forest cake and bread pudding. 

Tea and coffee will be available for dine-in orders only. Carryout orders will be available. 

Free will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will help recover the cost to replace the boiler. 

For information, call the church at 618-524-7118.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here