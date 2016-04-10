Oktoberfest dinner set

First Christian Church, located at 420 Catherine St. in Metropolis, is planning on having an Oktoberfest dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The menu includes: brats, wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut, German potato salad, 7-layer salad, green beans, pickled beets and dill pickles, homemade white and rye breads, and for dessert, pretzels, black forest cake and bread pudding.

Tea and coffee will be available for dine-in orders only. Carryout orders will be available.

Free will donations will be accepted. All proceeds will help recover the cost to replace the boiler.

For information, call the church at 618-524-7118.