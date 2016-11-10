Old Feed Store to host special farmer's market

The Old Feed Store in Cobden plans to host a special farmer's market Sunday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with kids activities, free hay rides, face and pumpkin painting, hot and cold ciders, marshmallow roasting, bag toss and specials from all the vendors.

Vendors that are scheduled to attend include Joshua Buchheit from Lick Creek Beef and Pork, Matt Pearson Farms will have veggies, pumpkins and mums and Tanya Jones Eddleman's Girly Nature plans to sell soaps and scrubs.

Also among the vendors expected are LouAnn Elwell with South Pass Beads and Jewelry, Morgan Stevenson's Rolling Oaks Alpaca products and Stephanie Dawn Campbell baked goods.

New to the market this year are Five Hen Farms chicken and eggs and Caleb Cotton Tie Dyes.

Steam Shovel Coffee and Joseph Hogan plan to serve sandwiches and drinks.