Old-timers basketball game slated

An old-timers all-star basketball game is planned Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Cairo Junior-Senior High School.

Activities are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for adults.

The event will feature “old schoolers balling for charity.”

Guest dance teams are scheduled to present pre-game and halftime entertainment.

The dance teams which are scheduled to perform include the Bootheel Divas from Sikeston, Mo., Crown Jewels from Charleston, Mo., and S.O.S. from Cairo.

A three-point contest and hot shot skills contest also are planned.

Proceeds will help to support the Cairo Junior High School basketball program with shoes and other items.

The event also will help to support the Club Elite 1 Inc. Thanksgiving/Christmas “free supper” initiative for the community.

The Cairo Booster Club plans to have concessions.