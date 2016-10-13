Home / News / Olive Branch church to host fall festival

Thu, 10/13/2016

The Trinity Assembly of God in Olive Branch plans to host a community Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m.  

The Bobby Bowen Band is scheduled to perform. There will also be chili, hot dogs and a Trunk or Treat. 

The event is open to all ages, however young children will need parental supervision. 

The church is located at 27186 St. Highway 3 in Olive Branch. 

For more information, call Pastor Stephen or Carrie at 618-833-3089 or 573-225-8580 or visit the church online at https://www.facebook.com/TrinityAssemblyOfGodOliveBranchIl/.

