Olive Branch man sentenced in child pornography case

Union County state’s attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced Nov. 23 that Thomas Keith Gowin of Olive Branch has been sentenced in the Circuit Court of Union County to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of child pornography, a class x felony.

Gowin will also serve a term of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole) of three years to life and be required to register as sex offender for life.

Gowin was arrested in March 2016 after investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police showed that Gowin created a pornographic film of a child at a rural Union County residence between March 2015 and March 2016.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation provided assistance to investigators and the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Anna facilitated interview of the victim.