Olive Branch native honors event speaker

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau plans to have a winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17.

A total of 781 students, including 632 undergraduates and 149 master’s degree and specialist candidates, will receive their degrees.

The ceremony is scheduled at 2 p.m. in the Show Me Center.

Dr. Willie Redmond, a Southeast professor of economics, faculty associate in the office of the provost and lead instructor of the Center for Strategic and International Studies course, is scheduled to deliver the address.

The ceremony also will honor seven students for graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

Prior to the commencement ceremony, an honors convocation is planned at 10:30 a.m. in the Show Me Center to honor 180 undergraduates.

Dr. Dana Schwieger, professor of management information systems in Southeast’s Department of Accounting and recipient of the 2016 PRIDE Award, is scheduled to present the honors convocation address.

Among the undergraduate students at the honors convocation, 32 will graduate summa cum laude (3.9 to 4.0 cumulative grade point average), 52 will graduate magna cum laude (3.75 to 3.89 cumulative grade point average) and 82 will graduate cum laude (3.5 to 3.74 cumulative grade point average).

Graduating members of three honor societies, Phi Eta Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi and Omicron Delta Kappa, also are scheduled to be recognized as well.

Schwieger, a member of Southeast’s Department of Accounting faculty, Schwieger, played an instrumental role in the development of the management information systems program at the university, where she has an outstanding record of teaching effectiveness, high quality scholarship work and service to the university and community.

Schwieger holds a doctoral degree in management information systems, a master of business administration degree and a bachelor of science degree in marketing and finance, all from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and bachelor of science degree in computer science and a bachelor of science in accounting, both from Southeast Missouri State University.

Before coming to Southeast in 1996, Schwieger served as an information technology computer lab manager at Southern Illinois University.

An Olive Branch native, Schwieger is the daughter of Carolyn Schwieger and the late Cecil Schwieger. She is currently a resident of Cape Girardeau.