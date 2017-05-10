Olmsted’s Catfish Days features parade, music

The 11th annual Catfish Days celebration is planned Saturday, Oct. 7, Olmsted.

The day is scheduled to begin on Front Street on Saturday morning with a flea market and community-wide yard sales.

The cost for the flea market, yard sale, information and game booth space is free. Food vendor space is $25, which includes an electrical hookup.

Catfish and sides will be served starting at 11 a.m. at city hall. Other vendors will be serving a variety of food.

Helicopter rides will be offered by Stevens Aircraft Solutions. Rides are $50 per person, or $130 for three persons.

A parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Lutheran church. Fire departments, floats, bands and other entries will be featured. For information about the parade, call David at 618-559-1443.

Live music is planned throughout the day. Cassie Sharp will be featured from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Olmsted Historical Society’s old train depot is scheduled to be open to the public.

The Katherine Robertson Public Library plans to dedicate a new sign. Robertson has served the community for 41 years.

The library also plans to host its annual book sale, farm animal petting zoo and television raffle.

For general information about the festival, call 618-742-6487 or email villageofolmsted@yahoo.com.