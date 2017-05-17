Olmsted Dam charity golf scramble scheduled

The annual Olmsted Dam charity golf scramble is planned Saturday, June 10.

The scramble will be at the Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, Ky. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The event tees off at 8 a.m.

The scramble supports the Courage Beyond charity.

Members of the Olmsted Dam Charity Committee noted that in 2016, with the help of the scramble’s supporters, they were able to donate $25,000 to the Courage Beyond charity.

Courage Beyond is a community for those facing post-traumatic stress disorder and other invisible wounds of military service. Courage Beyond serves anyone whose life has been impacted by military services.

The cost for the event is $60 per person, or $240 per team. The price includes 18 holes of golf, riding cart, lunch and various awards.

Beverages, hamburgers, barbeque and hot dogs will be available.

To help organizers to plan for the event, preregistration is requested by contacting one of the following people:

Ryan Gordon (Email: ryan.gordon@aecom.com or telephone 618-748-6018, Chris Thompson, Don Beckley, Kim McReynolds, Bob Wheeler, Logan Wheeler or Janet Moses.

Entries are requested by no later than June 1.

Online donations can support the event by visiting https://www.crowdrise.com/olmsted-dam-2017-annual-charity-golf-scramble/.... Sponsorships also are available.