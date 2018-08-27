Olmsted Locks, Dam ceremony set

An Olmsted Locks and Dam ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30.

The ceremony will be at the Olmsted Locks and Dam, which are located at 567 New Dam Rd. at Olmsted.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to include a keynote address by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James.

The ceremony also is scheduled to feature the dedication of the Wicket Lifter Keen and the first commercial tow lockage.

“Olmsted Lock and Dam will ensure the viability of this commercial waterway so important to our nation’s economic security,” Louisville District commander Col. Antoinette Gant said in a news release.

“The project’s operational achievement represents generations of innovation excellence, more than 45 million labor hours, and stands as an example of the benefits provided from work done by the Corps on our nation’s critical inland waterways.”

Shuttle service to transport those attending the event to the ceremony site will be provided from the designated parking locations.

The shuttle loop is scheduled to run continuously from 8 a.m. to 9:55 a.m. on Aug. 30.

To ensure minimum delays through security, those who plan to attend the ceremony are advised to arrive before 9:50 a.m.

Large coolers, large ice chests, large bags and backpacks will not be permitted at the site location.

Detailed information regarding scheduled events, directions and parking locations are available on the Louisville District’s website at https://www.lrl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Locks-and... Locks-and-Dam/.