Operation Christmas Child events scheduled in region

Operation Christmas Child, OCC, is planning to host programs featuring a “full-circle speaker” at two locations in Southern Illinois on Sunday, Aug. 26.

A full-circle speaker is someone who received a shoebox gift through the OCC ministry of Samaritan’s Purse when they were a child and now serves as a year-round speaker with Operation Christmas Child.

The first event is planned at Dorrisville Baptist Church, which is located at 1300 S. Feazel St. in Harrisburg.

Luis Gonzalez is scheduled to speak at the church’s morning worship service.

Gonzalez received a shoebox gift in Panama that he said changed his life forever. Today, he serves with Operation Christmas Child to tell the story of God’s faithfulness in his life.

From there, Gonzalez is scheduled to have lunch and fellowship with a local family.

He then is scheduled to travel to Fellowship Baptist Church at 890 Senior Ave. in Vienna for an OCC project leader workshop.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be a guest speaker at the workshop.

The workshop also will offer tips about the why and how of packing shoeboxes. Boxes and materials will be available for all who attend. Snacks will be served. Door prizes will be awarded.

For more information about the events, call 618-771-6414.