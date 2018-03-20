Ostara ritual scheduled in Carbondale

The Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance plans to celebrate its annual Ostara ritual on Saturday, March 24, at the Gaia House Interfaith Center in Carbondale.

The gathering starts at 6 p.m. The ritual begins at 7 p.m. A potluck will follow. All are welcome.

The word “Ostara” is one of many names for the spring equinox. It’s derived from Eostre, a Germanic goddess of spring.

Ancient pagans celebrated this time of year as one of new birth and the planting of new seeds as well as a time of hope and renewal.

SIPA rituals are free and open to the public. Gaia House is located at 913 S. Illinois Ave., at the intersection of Grand Avenue, across from Southern Illinois University.

For more information contact Tara Nelsen at 618-924-0263 (texting welcome) or taracatgirl@yahoo.com.