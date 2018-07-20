Our Healthy Circle planning November trip to Pigeon Forge, Smokies

The Union County Hospital Our Healthy Circle Chapter is planning to offer a five-day/four-night motor coach tour to Pigeon Forge and the Smoky Mountains. The tour is scheduled Nov. 26-30.

The cost is $525 per person based on double occupancy for Our Healthy Circle members.

The cost for non-members is $625 per person based on double occupancy.

Single occupancy is available for an additional $150 per person for members and non-members.

The tour includes motor coach transportation from Anna; four nights lodging; four breakfasts and four dinners; admission to Titanic: The World’s Largest Museum Attraction; three dinner shows: Soul of Motown, America’s Hit Parade, and The Hatfield-McCoy Show; one evening show: Christmas at The Smoky Mountain Opry; two morning shows: The Magic Beyond Belief Show and “Tis The Season” show; Free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg.

Space is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis with members getting first opportunity.

For more information about the trip and about joining Our Healthy Circle, contact Union County Hospital director of marketing Monica Schramm at 833-4511, extension 4359.

Our Healthy Circle is a non-profit organization that improves the lives of people age 50 and older.

Membership includes fellowship and activities, hospital benefits, health education, parties, travel, local and national discounts, and much more for $13.50 per year.