Outdoor service set at Kornthal

A third Thursday worship service is planned Thursday, Sept. 16, at historic Kornthal Church near Jonesboro.

The service is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., which is a time change.

The service is scheduled to take place outside. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.

In the event of rain, there will be no services.

Kornthal Church is located 2.5 miles south of Jonesboro, just off Illinois Route 127.

(Note: An article in this week’s issue of The Gazette-Democrat says the service is planned on Thursday, Sept. 9. The paper erred.)