Outdoors Woman workshop set

As of late last week, a limited number of reservations were still available for an Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop which is scheduled Sept. 28-30 at the Touch of Nature Environmental Center/Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The workshop fee is $240, which includes meals, lodging, class instruction, use of class equipment/supplies, transportation during the workshop, and lots of fun. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

More information and registration materials can be found on the IDNR website at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/BOW/Pages/default.aspx.