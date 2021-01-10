Overcoming fear of snakes topic of program

“How to Get Over Your Fear of Snakes” is the title of a program which is planned Saturday, Oct. 2, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For many people, encountering a snake can be a frightening experience.

At Saturday’s program, forester and reptile enthusiast Jeremy Schumacher will discusses these often misunderstood creatures.

The program will be held in a controlled and self-paced environment.

Registration is required to attend the program. To register, or for more information, contact the Giant City State Park visitors center at 618-457-4836.

Those who plan to attend the program will be asked to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.