Home / Home

Overcoming fear of snakes topic of program

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 4:51pm admin

“How to Get Over Your Fear of Snakes” is the title of a program which is planned Saturday, Oct. 2, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The free program, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For many people, encountering a snake can be a frightening experience. 

At Saturday’s program, forester and reptile enthusiast Jeremy Schumacher will discusses these often misunderstood creatures. 

The program will be held in a controlled and self-paced environment.

Registration is required to attend the program. To register, or for more information, contact the Giant City State Park visitors center at 618-457-4836. 

Those who plan to attend the program will be asked to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 15 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here