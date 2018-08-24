Home / News / Pageant seeks applicants

Pageant seeks applicants

Fri, 08/24/2018 - 6:23pm admin

Applications for the 2018 Illinois Snow Angel pageant are available for girls and young women, ages 4 to 24.

The pageant is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Miss and Teen applications are due Sept. 29. 

For an application, or for more information, contact director Jenna Herbst at snowangelpageant@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching Illinois Snow Angel Pageant. 

Last year, the pageant awarded nearly $3,000 in scholarships.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here