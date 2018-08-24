Pageant seeks applicants

Applications for the 2018 Illinois Snow Angel pageant are available for girls and young women, ages 4 to 24.

The pageant is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Miss and Teen applications are due Sept. 29.

For an application, or for more information, contact director Jenna Herbst at snowangelpageant@gmail.com or on Facebook by searching Illinois Snow Angel Pageant.

Last year, the pageant awarded nearly $3,000 in scholarships.