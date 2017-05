Anna-Jo Garden Club member Linda Karraker helped Maeve and Mia Kell pick out flowers for the pots they had painted during an annual Paint and Plant program Friday afternoon, May 12, at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

Also pictured are the girls’ mother, Rachel Kell, and sister Lucy.

The library partnered with the Anna-Jo Garden Club to provide children with flowers and pots to give to their mothers for Mother’s Day.