The Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center hosted Paint the Town in the parking lot across from Anna-Jonesboro National Bank in downtown Anna on Saturday, April 8.

The community was invited to paint a picture in a four-foot by four-foot square. Kids also played in a bounce house.

Lera Hoehner added some petals to her flower. She and her sister Jenna attended Paint the Town with their grandmother Carla Osman.