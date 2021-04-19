Paint the Town event set in Anna

The Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center is planning to host a Paint the Town event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24.

Paint the Town will take place at the arts center, which is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna. All ages are welcome.

Participants will receive all the supplies they need to paint a 4-foot by 4-foot square in a parking lot. The fee is $10.

In the event of rain, squares will be painted indoors.

A bounce house is planned. For more information, call 1-904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.