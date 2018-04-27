Painting exhibit set in Cobden

A painting exhibit is planned Saturday, April 28, in Cobden.

The exhibit is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room at the First Presbyterian Church.The church is located at 103 N. Jefferson St.

The painters who are studying with Ellen Spalt in her three classes in Cobden will be exhibiting their works.

The painters’ works are individually created in watercolor, acrylics and oils. Some of the pieces may be for sale.

Refreshments will be served.