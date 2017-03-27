Palm Sunday service planned at Kornthal Church

In preparation for Resurrection Sunday, the board of Kornthal Church in Union County has scheduled a Palm Sunday service. The service is planned at 2 p.m. on April 9.

Music and the message for the service will focus on the passion account of Jesus Christ which is found in the gospel record.

The service is being held in keeping with a long-standing tradition for a worship event to be held at Kornthal Church during the Easter season.

A third Thursday service at Kornthal Church will not be held during April. The church’s regular schedule is slated to resume in May.

Kornthal Church is located south of Jonesboro, just off Illinois Route 127.