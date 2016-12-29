Paper-cutting exhibit set in Carbondale

Cited in the Early American Life’s list of 200 outstanding artists, Polly Winker-Mitchell will be exhibiting her Scherenschnitte at Hair Brains, 127 N. Washington Street and at the Longbranch Cafe and Bakery, 100 E. Jackson Street in Carbondale.

The exhibit is from Jan. 3 through Feb. 6, with an opening reception Friday, Jan. 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The artist will be present at the opening. Hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

Renowned local artist Winkler-Mitchell, tells children that she draws with scissors and paints with colored paper.

The German word for the art she has been creating for the past forty years is “Scherenschnitte,” literally “scissors cutting.”

Using black silhouette paper and delicate surgical scissors to create fanciful designs on paper, her designs are all done free hand, making each one unique and original.

Often based on traditional themes, and frequently incorporating folk motifs, her work has blossomed into brightly colored American primitive folk art, much of it centering around historical events in our community and nostalgic memories from her childhood in Southern Illinois.