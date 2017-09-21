Home / News / Parade, football game, coronation coming up
The 2017 Anna-Jonesboro Community High School homecoming queen and king candidates are, from left, Jasmin Foster, Arieh Hart, Lexi Smith, Jake Parr, Clare Boget, Jaryt Tripp, Payton Alsip, Sheldon McGrath, Audrey Harr and Hunter Ralls. Photo by Tiffiny Dillow for The Gazette-Democrat.

Thu, 09/21/2017 - 9:37am admin
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School 2017 homecoming celebration

A parade, a football game and coronation of homecoming royalty are planned at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The Union County school’s homecoming celebration is underway this week.

The homecoming celebration has been planned by the A-JCHS Student Council. This year’s theme is “Luau.” 

Thursday, today, is Class Color Day at A-JCHS. Friday is Blue and White Day.Blue and white are the school’s colors.

A homecoming parade is planned on Friday, Sept. 22. The parade is scheduled to step off from the Anna  City Park at 1 p.m. Line up begins at noon.

The A-J homecoming football game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, when the Wildcats will welcome Carterville.

Coronation of a homecoming king and queen are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Union Hall gymnasium on the A-JCHS campus.

Homecoming Parade The student council shared the following information about the homecoming parade: 

The plan is to step off from the Anna City Park by Rusty’s at 1 p.m. Parade units will proceed west on Davie Street and turn south on Main Street.  The parade route will end at Stinson Memorial Library. 

All participants should enter through the entrance by St. Mary’s Church, which is near the park. 

A-J Prowl 

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School plans to present an A-J Prowl for homecoming.

The Prowl is slated to get underway at 5 p.m. on Friday at the school.

Clubs, organizations and others have been invited to come and join A-JCHS in its homecoming celebration. 

