Parade participants

Cairo High School Beta Club members Rameisha Smith, Ke’Ron Jackson, Jaeanna Pritchard, Hezekiah Brown, Malia Lester and Breona Childs participated in the Cairo Blues Festival parade on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Beta Club members worked to decorate the float as the Cairo Blues Festival approached.

The students centered their decorations around the theme for the National Beta Club convention this year, “Beta Above and Beyond.”

The club voiced appreciation to Guetterman Motors Inc. in Cairo for sponsoring the truck for Cairo High School Beta Club in the parade.