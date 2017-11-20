Parade planned in Tamms

The fourth annual Light Up Tamms parade is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

Santa is scheduled to be at the depot in Tamms. He will available for pictures from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Free hot chocolate will be served at the depot.

The parade will leave from the big park in Tamms, travel south on Front Street, turn left on Russell Street, go left on 3rd Street, left on Indiana Street and then go back to the park.

For more information about the parade, including how to enter a float, call Sharon at 618-713-3875.