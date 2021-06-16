Participants sought for Cache River Days Pageant

Participants are being sought for the 26th Cache River Days Pageant.

The pageant is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Leona Brust Civic Center in Ullin.

Contestants must be a resident of Pulaski, Union, Alexander, Johnson or Massac county.

Organizers said that only the first 12 postmarked valid entries in each category will be accepted. The categories include:

Little Miss Cache River 2021, age group is between the ages of 4-6.

Junior Miss Cache River 2021, age group is from 7-11.

Senior Miss Cache River 2021, age group is between the ages of 12-15.

2021 Miss Cache River pageant, age ranges are 16-20 years old, having never been married and without children.

The categories and age ranges are subject to change at the sole discretion of the pageant director, based on participation.

The entry deadline for the Cache River Days pageants is Aug. 7 by 4 p.m.

For information regarding rules and entry forms, contact pageant director Molly Jones at 618-697-8076 or cacheriverpageant@gmail.com.

Those who leave a voice mail message are asked to list their full name, telephone number, email address and mailing address.