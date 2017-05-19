Participants sought for pageant

Participants are being sought for the 23rd annual Cache River Days Pageant.

The pageant is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Leona Brust Civic Center in Ullin.

Contestants must be a resident of Pulaski, Union, Alexander, Johnson or Massac county.

Organizers noted that only the first 12 postmarked valid entries in each category will be accepted.

Little Miss Cache River 2017 is for girls between the ages of 4-6.

The Junior Miss Cache River 2017 age group is from 7-11.

Senior Miss Cache River 2017 must be between the ages of 12-15.

The 2017 Miss Cache River pageant age ranges are 16-20 years old, having never been married and not have any children.

The categories/age ranges are subject to change at the sole discretion of the pageant director, based on participation.

The entry deadline is Aug. 18 by 4 p.m.

For information regarding rules and entry forms, contact Heather Schneider, pageant director, at 618- 845-3020 or visit www.facebook.com/CRDPageant.

Cache River Days baby photo contest will be accepting applications for girls and boys newborn to 3 years old.

The deadline for the baby photo contest is Aug. 18. Tina Redcloud, at 618-845-3612, or Millie DeWitt, at 618-845-3445, can be contacted for entry forms.

Those who leave a voice mail are asked to make sure to leave a full name, telephone number, email address and mailing address.