Participants welcomed for Peach Fest parade

Plans are being made for the 2018 Cobden Peach Festival parade.

The parade will be one of the highlights of this year’s Cobden Peach Festival.

The annual festival is planned Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4 in Cobden. The festival takes place at the Cobden Community Park.

The Peach Festival is a community celebration sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club, with help from many volunteers.

In addition to the parade, the festival will feature entertainment, a queen pageant, a carnival, food, peaches and cream and peach cobbler.

The Peach Festival parade is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. The parade is sponsored by the Village of Cobden.

The theme for the 2018 parade is “It’s a Grand Old Flag.” Organizers noted that “it is not necessary to follow the theme, but it is fun to do so.”

All types of entries are welcomed, including color guards, bands, floats, scout units, church groups, kids units, performing units, neighborhood groups, families, class reunions, antique/custom vehicles, tractors, horse units and “any other entry which is appropriate for viewing by children and all citizens.”

Units which take part in the parade will be judged by category to earn cash awards, which are sponsored by the village and local businesses. Awards will be announced at the Peach Festival.

To learn how to be a part of the parade, contact Cobden Village Hall by phone at 893-2425 or by email at cobdenvillage@gmail.com.