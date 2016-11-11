PAST making plans to host holiday luncheons at Heritage House, Jonesboro

The PAST organization of Union County is making plans to host festive holiday luncheons at Heritage House in Jonesboro.

Luncheon dates are scheduled on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-3 and on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-10.

Doors will open to reserved luncheon guests at 11:30 a.m. each day. The meal will be served at noon.

Visitors can expect to enjoy holiday ambiance with a “Christmas Carol” theme throughout the house. Christmas decorations, baked goods and other gift items will be available.

PAST noted in a news release that guests “should be prepared for an after lunch ‘crescendo’ visit to a one-of-a-kind quilt show.

“Former Anna-Jonesboro native and artisan Barbara Walter Jahn has designed and made several unique ‘quilt’ wall hangings exclusively for PAST’s Heritage House and the Anna-Jonesboro community.”

PAST plans to welcome Barbara Jahn, who lives in Colombia, South America, as an exhibitor at Heritage House, which is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.

Luncheon tickets are $20. Proceeds support Heritage House and PAST’s historical preservation projects.

For luncheon reservations, or for more information, call 833-3347 or email hileman14@frontier.com by Nov. 21.