PAST plans carols event

The PAST organization of Union County plans to host the annual Carols at Candlelight from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the historic St. Anne’s Church in Anna.

The church is located along South Main Street in Anna. Parking will be available at the nearby Stinson Memorial Library, which is located about half a block from the church.

Special music will be presented by The Back Porch Company, whose members include Warren and Carla Anderson, Stuart Anderson and Richard Johnson.

Following the special music, group caroling is planned. Refreshments will be served.

Those who attend the event will have an opportunity to see a baptismal font and several other items which recently were returned to the church.