PAST plans to host Christmas open house

The PAST organization of Union County extends an invitation to a Christmas open house which is planned this weekend.

The holiday season event is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Heritage House Museum in Jonesboro.

Heritage House is located just south of the Jonesboro square at 102 S. Main Street.

Guests can expect to see the Victorian décor of the home arranged in a Christmas carol theme.

The parlor, dining room, Lincoln Room, stairs and hall are decorated with ribbons, greens and musical remembrances. Throughout the rooms, visitors will see unique quilts and quilted wall hangings made especially for Heritage House and this Christmas season.

Textile artist and quilt maker Barbara Walter Jahn, formerly from Anna now lives in Medellin, Colombia, South America.

Jahn has made and displayed 16 handmade works that depict Christmas carols from her past.

At the same time she has used as many of the design and sewing techniques she has learned during her life.

PAST noted in a news release that the “creative collection is designed to stir the spirit of Christmas in all who experience it.”

A donation of $3 is suggested for admission.