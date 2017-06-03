PAST soup, chili, dessert event planned

The PAST organization of Union County is planning to host its annual soup/chili supper and dessert auction on Friday evening, March 10.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be at the historic St. Anne’s Church, which is located at 507 S. Main St. in Anna.

The cost is $5 per person. The supper and auction help to support the upkeep of the historic St. Anne’s Church.

Donations of desserts for the auction are welcome. PAST asks that no cream desserts be brought.

Walk-ins are welcome. If possible, those who plan to attend are asked to call 833-9441 to help the hosts plan for the amount of food to prepare.

Parking is available half a block from the church, behind Stinson Memorial Library.