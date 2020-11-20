PAST welcomes support as COVID-19 restrictions force cancellation of events

The board of directors of the PAST organization of Union County is sorry to announce that there will be no Holiday Luncheons at the Heritage House in Jonesboro this year.

As has been the case with all of PAST’s other activities and fund-raisers this year, COVID-19 restrictions prevent the organization from having groups in the Heritage House.

Those who may be interested in supporting the Union County organization’s work of Promoting Appreciation of Structural Treasures are invited to consider sending a donation to PAST, P.O. Box 778, Jonesboro, Ill. 62952.

PAST notes that donors can designate that they would like to purchase quilt tickets with their donation.

PAST has gift items for sale at the Annabelle Market, The Gathering Place (just knock if door is locked), and a World War II quilt and book raffle at the Here and Now Shop – all in downtown Anna.

Items also can be ordered to be mailed by Linda Hileman by email at hileman14@frontier.com or by calling 833-8745.

PAST notes that gifts will enable them to keep the utilities and other overhead expenses going until they can once again open the house museum to the public.

Members of the organization voice their appreciation to everyone for their continued support.

For those who may be looking for a unique holiday gift with a Union County/Southern Illinois connection, PAST offers the following items:

Anna walking tour books, $10 to $25. Local history DVDs, $10 each. Jonesboro Debate Christmas ornaments, $25 with stand.

Books which are available also include:

“A Trot Down to Egypt: The Lincoln-Douglas Debate in Jonesboro, Illinois,” by Darrel Dexter, $15.

“P.A.S.T. Remembers Anna on Her 150th Birthday,” $5.

“The Union County Atlas of 1908,” $20.

“The Union County Atlas of 1881,” $25.

“Torchbearers of Freedom,” by Amanda Fullenwider, $25 with supplement.

“Pioneers of Union County,” with genealogy footnotes, by Darrel Dexter, $25.

“Jonesboro, Union County Bicentennial Album,” $35.

Reprint of “History of Union, Alexander and Pulaski Counties,” by Perrin, $40.

“History of Union County,” by George E. Parks, $65 for three volumes.”