Paula Stairs honored for service

Paula Stairs recently received the Shawnee Development Council’s Sarah Jane Community Service Award. The award was presented in recognition of compassion for others and dedication to the community.

Stairs, of Cobden, is Shawnee Development Council’s county coordinator for Union County. The council’s county office is in Anna. Stairs has been with Shawnee Development Council for 47 years.

Stairs was recognized for receiving the honor at a regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners which was held Friday morning, Oct. 28. The meeting was at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, where county board of commissioners chairman Richard Cunningham praised Stairs for her dedication and hard work. Stairs thanked county officials for their continuing support.