PAWS Auction for Animals Benefit this Saturday

Unique and one-of-a-kind creations and donations from local artists, crafters, businesses, individuals, and supporters will all be up for bids Saturday, Nov. 5, at PAWS 23rd Annual Auction for Animals benefit. The event is presented by Pets Are Worth Saving, Inc., a local animal welfare organization, based in Anna.

The event is planned at Blue Sky Winery on Rocky Comfort Road in Makanda, from 2 to 5 p.m. Appetizers and desserts will be available, along with a complimentary glass of wine or a soft drink with the admission ticket of $35.

PAWS reports items are arriving daily and suggest watching their Facebook page, P.A.W.S. (Pets Are Worth Saving), Anna, Illinois, for previews as items come in.

This year’s event sponsors include Glenn and Jo Poshard and Swafford Pediatrics at the $1000 level, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank and Bob and Shordy Ramsey at $500, then at $250 each are Charlotte Clover for Country Financial, Anna State Bank, Crain Funeral Homes, Hughey Farms, Heath Glassworks, Illinois Liquor Marts, Lick Creek Acres and Master’s Choice, Inc. PAWS expressed gratitude to them for their support, as well as to Blue Sky Winery for donation of the venue and Mr. Alex Belcher for serving as auctioneer.

All proceeds from the event go to the rescue, care and re-homing of homeless and unwanted dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, through the operation of their no-kill facility, PAWS Place Adoption Center, located at 139 E. Vienna St. in Anna.

For more information, call PAWS Place at 618-833-3647.