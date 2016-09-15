PAWS moves closer to new facility; reports receiving $50,000 donation

Pets Are Worth Saving Inc., PAWS, reports that since kicking off the “Build a Better Dog (and Cat) House” capital campaign in December 2015, they have collected over $120,000.

PAWS recently received a $50,000 donation from Bill, and the late Mary Ann, Eblen, to push the total to this amount.

The accompanying pictures show how the proposed new facility is expected to look, along with Bill Eblen and PAWS representatives Karee Sweitzer and Penny South.

PAWS shared in a news release that the organization is “so grateful for this extremely generous gift to benefit the companion animals PAWS serves.

“Both Eblens were long-term supporters of the organization, and Mr. Eblen has long believed this project would become a reality.

“He has expressed his belief, and hope, that his donation will inspire others to also give generously.”

PAWS has also expressed its gratitude to the many others who have made gifts to the project, as well as supporting them over their 22 years of saving animals’ lives.