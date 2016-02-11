PAWS planning to host 23rd annual Auction for Animals

Unique and one-of-a-kind creations and donations from local artists, crafters, businesses, individuals and supporters will all be up for bids Saturday, Nov. 5, at PAWS’ 23rd annual Auction for Animals benefit.

The event is presented by Pets Are Worth Saving Inc., a local animal welfare organization, based in Anna.

The event is planned at Blue Sky Winery on Rocky Comfort Road near Makanda, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Appetizers and desserts will be available, along with a complimentary glass of wine or a soft drink with the admission ticket of $35.

Throughout the afternoon, silent auction sections will be closed, and selected items will be auctioned live.

AJ Motors has donated a lawn mower spring tuneup, there is a power washer from Lowe’s, Duty Construction’s annual donation of a truckload of gravel, an Echo chainsaw, an electric power washer from Lowe’s and a 48,000 BTU Charbroil grill with side burner.

PAWS has a Vera Bradley purse, wallet and coin purse set donated by Debbie Fitzgerald, a hand-made pillow from Blissful Notions, men’s and women’s fragrance sets from Macy’s and hair care products from Doo or Dye Salon in Alto Pass, all which are available to the highest bidder.

There is a puppy and pawprints baby quilt from Quilting Bees, a 25-inch by 6-inch stained and fused glass piece from Glad Haus.

A one-night stay at Blue Sky Winery, and a $50 gift certificate plus overnight bed and breakfast stay with Great Boars of Fire will be auctioned.

There is a Ninja Auto-IQ coffee bar and a George Forman 5-serving grill with non-stick plates up for bids.

Walt Disney has donated Four Disney World multi-passes, there are Holiday World tickets, a set of 3/4 carat yellow gold Trumiracle diamond earrings valued at $1,000, and Cardinals tickets for next season. They also have autographed photos from Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks and from Rob Zastryzny of the Cubbies.

There is a 30-minute massage from Hepp Chiropractic, jewelry from local artists and crafters, beautiful framed prints and paintings, personal care baskets for women.

PAWS reports still more items are arriving daily and suggests watching its Facebook page for previews as items come in.

This year’s event sponsors include Glenn and Jo Poshard and Swafford Pediatrics at the $1,000 level, Anna-Jonesboro National Bank and Bob and Shordy Ramsey at $500, then at $250 each are Charlotte Clover for Country Financial, Anna State Bank, Crain Funeral Homes, Hughey Farms, Heath Glassworks, Illinois Liquor Marts, Lick Creek Acres and Master’s Choice Inc.

PAWS voiced appreciation to all of the sponsors for their support, as well as to Blue Sky Winery for donation of the venue and to Alex Belcher for serving as auctioneer.

All proceeds from the event go to the rescue, care and re-homing of homeless and unwanted dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, through the operation of a no-kill facility, PAWS Place Adoption Center, which is located at 139 E. Vienna St. in Anna.

Nearly 5,500 dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, a number of horses, along with several rabbits, have been taken in and found new homes since PAWS opened the first no-kill facility in this area in July 2001.

PAWS actively supports adoption from shelters, humane treatment for all living creatures, and spaying and neutering of companion animals as the “only truly acceptable means to manage pet overpopulation.”

For more information, call PAWS Place at 618-833-3647.