Pay It Forward program again will help needy families at Christmas time

A program is underway for the third year in Union County which helps needy families at Christmas time.

The Pay It Forward program receives the names of the children from the local schools within Union County.

Sponsors, including individuals, churches, fraternal organizations, sororities and others are invited to purchase gifts for the children.

Union County resident Linda Jackson is taking care of the program again this year.

Those who would like to help sponsor the Pay It Forward program can contact Jackson by email at lindajackson98@frontier.com.

Sponsors will be sent information about a child, or children, as soon as it is provided by the schools.

The schools are sending out forms with the children with information regarding the program.

If a family does not receive a form, they need to check and see if the child forgot to give it to them or contact the school to receive a form.