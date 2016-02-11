Peace Coalition to meet Saturday

The Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois/FOR Monthly Vigil for Peace and Justice is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Illinois Ave. and Main St. in Carbondale.

The vigil will have a justice theme: Stand with Standing Rock and Mississippi Stand: No Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL.

The vigil will be followed by a rally with Tabitha Tripp and Shannon Griffin updating the community on the current situation and a new song from Candy Davis.

Supplies and donations for the Standing Rock and Mississippi Stand resistance camps will be collected at the vigil.

The rally will be followed by a teach-in on the issues at the nearby Understory-Subsistence Kitchen next to WDBX.

The Peace Coalition is joined by co-sponsors Southern Illinois Stands with Standing Rock and Southern Illinoisans Against Fracturing our Environment.

The DAPL is a $3.8B, 1,100 mile fracked-oil pipeline under construction from the Bakken shale fields of North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois, crossing or threatening to cross Lakota Treaty Territory, the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers and impacting many sacred indigenous sites.

The members of native nations have come together with non-native supporters to block the construction, establishing encampments in North Dakota and Iowa and with ongoing non-violent civil disobedience efforts along the path of the pipeline.

The efforts aim to protect the endangered fresh water supplies of upward of 10 million people. The self-described water protectors have been met with a heavily militarized police response which has brought the attention of Amnesty International, the United Nations and others concerned with civil and human rights.