Peach Fest pageant planned

The 2022 Cobden Peach Festival is planned Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13.

The festival is presented each year by the Cobden Lions Club.

A queen pageant is one of the highlights of the Peach Festival. Hannah Stillman of Cobden is the reigning queen.

Young women, ages 16 to 21, from Union County are invited to participate in this year’s pageant.

Pageant applications are available at Salon 109 in downtown Cobden. The pageant also has a Facebook page.

The entry deadline is July 16. The first practice for the pageant is planned Aug. 2. Debbie Stroehlein of Cobden is the pageant’s coordinator.