Peach Fest pageant planned

The 2024 Cobden Peach Festival is planned Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9-10.

The festival is presented each year by the Cobden Lions Club.

A queen pageant is one of the highlights of the Peach Festival. Kaylee Hall of Cobden is the reigning queen.

Young women, ages 16 to 21, from Union County are invited to participate in this year’s pageant.

Pageant applications are available at Shear Encounters and Salon 109, both in downtown Cobden, and at Kenz Boutique in downtown Anna. The pageant also has a Facebook page.

The entry deadline is July 26. The first practice for the pageant is planned July 23. Debbie Stroehlein of Cobden is the pageant’s coordinator.