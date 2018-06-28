Peach Fest pageant seeks participants

Young women from Union County are invited to participate in this year’s Cobden Peach Festival queen pageant.

Coronation of a new queen will be one of the highlights of this year’s Cobden Peach Festival.

The festival is planned Aug. 3-4 at the Cobden Community Park.

The community celebration again will be sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club, with the help of many volunteers.

The pageant is scheduled to take place during the evening on both days of the festival.

The pageant is open to young women from Union County who are 16 to 21 years of age and have never been married or had children.

Queen candidate applications are available by contacting pageant director Debbie Stroehlein at Phases in downtown Cobden, phone 893-4917.

The deadline to enter the pageant has been set for July 13.