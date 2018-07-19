Peach Festival set

The 2018 Cobden Peach Festival is only a couple of weeks away.

This year’s 81st annual celebration of the local peach harvest is planned Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4.

The festival is sponsored by the Cobden Lions Club.

Most of the Peach Festival activities take place at Cobden Lions Club property adjacent to the Cobden School and at the Cobden Community Park.

The festival is scheduled to get underway at 5 p.m. each day.

Highlights of the Peach Festival include a queen pageant, live entertainment, a 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run, a parade, rides, games, bingo, a raffle and food – including plenty of peach cobbler.

The queen pageant is scheduled to take place on both nights of the festival.

The pageant is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday. The 2018 queen will be crowned Saturday night.

Live entertainment on Friday is slated to feature King Juba, starting at 6 p.m. Lone Howl is set to perform Saturday, also starting at 6 p.m.

The 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run are set for 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The events begin near the Cobden Community Park.

The Peach Festival parade is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The parade is sponsored by the Village of Cobden.