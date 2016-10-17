Pecan Bonanza planned in Pulaski

The fourth annual Pulaski Pecan Bonanza is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Pulaski County Fairgrounds in Pulaski.

Organizers said that the day will be “All About Pecans.”

The day will be full of everything pecan: games, contests, bingo, food, cookbooks and more.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with a special recipe pecan pancake breakfast with Ma Rogan’s homemade pecan syrup and a choice of sides.

Entries are being accepted for the Pecan Beauty Pageant, which is open to area girls ages 3-15 years old at 10 a.m.

Girls will dress in country attire and will vie for Pecan Princess in one of four age groups.

A Pecan Parade will start in downtown Pulaski at 12:30 p.m. and will feature a float contest. Prizes will be awarded for most original and best overall.

The fairgrounds will feature various vendors with their own pecan specialties.

Vendor spaces are limited and require an application and $20 vendor fee.

Sale of homegrown vegetables and plants are welcomed, with a $5 vendor fee.

School, church and civic organizations are invited to attend and host bake sales with pecans in mind. Special prizes will be awarded for edible specialties that support the pecan theme.

Some old family traditions and traditions in the making will be showcased in a pecan Bake-off.

Participants must register their pecan dish by 10:30 a.m. There is no entry fee. Winners will be chosen by most votes. Samples will be offered to those attending the Pecan Bonanza, with tickets cast for favorites in one of four categories.

Pecan Bingo will feature cracked pecan shells for markers. Cards are available at a cost of three for $1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Rex Wilburn will share his barbeque smoked over pecan wood. Pork and chicken will be featured.

Advanced orders for barbeque pork butts are available. Pulled pork and chicken dinners will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This special recipe is only available on Pecan Bonanza Day.

Pulaski’s Got Talent-Junior edition for kids ages 5-17 is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Pulaski’s Got Talent-Adult edition will also be featured from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. under the pavilion. Sign-ups are available now.

Pecan cookbooks are available for $5 and will also be sold at the Pecan Bonanza.

Ad books will also be available at no charge featuring local businesses and organizations.

The Pecan KidZone will offer horseback rides, bounce houses, pumpkin carving and pecan themed games. All-day passes will be available for $5 each.

The KidZone will also accept entries in a pecan art contest. Pecans can be used in any way whether drawn or painted or used in a design using pecans themselves.

Broken pecan shells are available at Rogan’s Pharmacy in Pulaski.

Prizes will be awarded for best drawing, most creative and best overall.

To finish the evening, a ticket holder will be chosen to win a 50/50 drawing.

The Pecan Bonanza Committee is requesting volunteers to assist with planning and implementing the Pulaski Pecan Bonanza.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Jennifer Miller at 618-342-6700 or 618-306-2608 or Heather Green at 618-306-0578.

The Pulaski Pecan Bonanza also can be liked on Facebook for updates and schedules.