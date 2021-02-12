Persons who illegally park in spaces reserved for those with disabilities face tickets

Illinois Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.

Secretary of State Police planned to enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers on Black Friday in Schaumburg, Springfield and Fairview Heights as it marked the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season.

Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the program in other areas of the state throughout the holiday season.

“Our mission is not to issue tickets, but to ensure that accessible parking spaces are available to those who need them,” Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said in a news release.

“Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts. Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”

Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine.

Repeat violators will face a one-year driver’s license suspension and a $750 fine for a second offense; for third or subsequent offenses, violators will face a $1,000 fine plus a one-year driver’s license revocation.

The fine for parking in an accessible parking space without a disability placard or disability license plates can be up to $350.

Using a deceased person’s placard or a fraudulent placard can result in a $2,500 fine and one-year revocation of a driver’s license.

Currently, there are 530,498 permanent placards; 34,965 meter-exempt placards; 50,721 disability plates; and 6,944 disabled veteran plates registered in Illinois.

White urges individuals to report abuse of parking spaces for people with disabilities by calling 217-785-0309.

Callers are advised to be prepared to report placard and license plate numbers, as well as the location of vehicles.

People can also report abuse on the Illinois Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov and by completing the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities Abuse Complaint Form.