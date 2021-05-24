Pet of the Week

Jet, lovingly known as Jetter Jetter Jetski, came to PAWS after the person who had him and his brother broke their jaws.

Bennie’s was a clean break and healed quickly. He is enjoying life with a wonderful mom and dad who love him very much.

Unfortunately, Jet’s jaw was shattered beyond repair.

After many vet visits and consultations, it seemed that the best plan of action was to wait until he was a year old (after all of his growing was complete) and then try to replace the jaw.

We had a surgeon lined up and the appointment made but he suddenly decided he did not want to try the procedure.

But the good news is that during all of the waiting time, Jet has flourished and grown, despite all of the odds against him.

He is a 65-pound, full of life, ready to play, energetic, take on the world, boy.

It is now the opinion of the vets that he can live a full and happy life just as he is, without jaw replacement.

Yes, he has a disability that requires that he can only eat canned food but that has not stopped him from doing everything that every other dog does. He can tear up stuffed toys with the best of them.

He will require a home with someone who can devote the time to making sure he eats only canned food and is never given any hard food or treats that might become lodged and choke him.

He will be best in a home with no children. He likes other dogs but tends to play very rough and all out.

If you are ready to welcome this very special, precious boy into your home, go to https://www.pawspaws.org to complete the application. His adoption fee is $200.