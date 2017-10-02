Phelps to host satellite office hours

To make his staff more easily accessible to Southern Illinois residents, state Rep. Brandon Phelps, D-Harrisburg, has upcoming plans to host satellite office hours in three locations within his district.

The first office hours are planned on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center, located at 200 South Illinois Avenue.

Phelps also plans to host satellite hours in Metropolis on March 7 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and in Cairo on March 28 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

“Satellite office hours provide a great opportunity for my constituents to come out and meet with members of my staff to talk about issues that concern them,” Phelps said.

“Receiving feedback from my constituents about issues facing our area helps me to do my job as state representative better. It also provides an option for my office to provide assistance to those who might be experiencing issues with a state agency or organization.”

Area residents are encouraged to stop by to meet with members of Rep. Phelps’s constituent service office staff to discuss any questions, concerns or opinions on any issues facing the state of Illinois, as well as their suggestions about ways to improve local communities or to gain access to state services.

“With my district office in Harrisburg, I know it may be difficult for some residents to be able to come by when they have concerns. I am planning to continue satellite office hours in different area communities throughout my district to help make my staff more easily accessible.

For more information, contact Phelps’ constituent service office at 618-253-4189 or by emailing bphelps118@gmail.com.