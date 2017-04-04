Phi Theta Kappa has spring induction

The Alpha Lambda Epsilon Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society had a spring induction ceremony March 1 at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society of the two-year college and students. Students who have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in at least 12 transfer hours are invited for membership.

Shawnee Community College students who were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa on March 1 included Marrisa Waddy of Villa Ridge, Shiloh Barger of Anna, Brandon Rhymer of Anna, Brett Casper of Anna, Alicia Coon of Buncombe, Jocee Dunn of East Prairie, Mo., Steven Etter of Jonesboro, Mallorie Maintz of Jackson, Mo., Noah Prater of Anna and Jala Wilson of Ullin.

In the first row are, from left, Marrisa Waddy of Villa Ridge, chapter president Gabriel Wrye of Belknap, vice president Alysha Giltner of Villa Ridge, vice president Mildred Henderson of Olmsted and Shiloh Barger of Anna. In the second row are public relations coordinator Adam Jones of Karnak, Brandon Rhymer of Anna and Shawnee Community College president Dr. Tim Bellamey.

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to honor students and their academic achievements and is the oldest, and largest honor society serving the two-year college in the world. Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and rewards high-achieving students and provides opportunities to develop leadership skills.