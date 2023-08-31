Home / Home

Phone scam reported

Thu, 08/31/2023 - 5:35pm admin

A new phone scam is reported to be going around in Union County.  

The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported in a posting on social media that the scam involves a caller ID which displays as Police 618-833-5500.

The caller is telling residents they have warrants for their arrest and gives them a short time frame to go to Walmart to obtain gift cards to pay their bond.

“Please keep in mind the Sheriff’s Office will never contact you on the phone demanding bond money using gift cards from Walmart,” the sheriff’s office posted. 

“If you get a call, do not give the caller any information and promptly hang up the phone.”

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

