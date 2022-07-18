Photo exhibit set at Anna Arts Center

The photography of Larry Braun of Benton, Mo., is featured in an exhibit which is scheduled to open Tuesday, July 19, at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council Anna Arts Center.

The exhibit is scheduled from July 19 through Aug. 11. The arts center is located at 117 W. Davie St. in Anna.

An opening reception for the exhibit is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

The arts center says that Braun is a prolific landscape and streetscape photographer.

The focus of his work is outdoors in small towns, state parks and historic districts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Kentucky.

A photograph of the Mississippi River taken by Braun was selected to be used on a U.S. Postal Service Forever Stamp.

The stamp is included in the Mighty Mississippi 2022 stamp portfolio.

The portfolio is made up of 10 photographic stamps. Each of the stamps represents a state found along the Mississippi River.

Braun’s photo was selected to represent the State of Kentucky, since it was taken from a bluff in Wickliffe, Ky.

Photography has been his lifelong interest, although he did take time off to raise his family and pursue a career in chemistry.

His art has been in multiple exhibitions, including the Margaret Harwell Art Museum in Poplar Bluff, Mo., the transition space of the Crisp Museum, the Southeast Missouri Art Council and the Sikeston, Mo., Depot Museum.

Braun’s art work has also been featured in Rural Missouri (February 2022), the Southeast Missourian, Missouri Life and the magazine The Best Years. His photographs have been used on book covers, phone book covers and online magazines.

The exhibit is scheduled to be open to view on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Those who may have a group that wants to see the exhibit are asked to contact Lee Hackney at the arts center, by phone at 904-625-1109 or by email at vabchlee@gmail.com.

Some of Braun’s photography can be seen online at http://www.larrybraunphotography.com/.